Kailyn Lowry kept her romance with her third baby daddy Chris Lopez a secret throughout their relationship and during most of her pregnancy. RadarOnline.com can now reveal exclusive photos from the Teen Mom 2 star’s relationship with Lopez before their shocking split!
Lowry cuddled up to her baby daddy in their first official photo together. Radar can confirm the man in the photo is Lopez. An insider close to the mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, claims she was pregnant when the photo was taken in December.
As Radar exclusively reported, Lopez made an appearance on Teen Mom 2 when Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin caught him in their home only days after he returned home from deployment.
After Marroquin’s blowout fight with Lowry, Lopez walked outside to meet her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera for a custody exchange. Lopez’s face was blurred out in the scene.
Lopez was also caught on camera accompanying Lowry on a trip in another episode.
Fans speculated Lopez is the father of her third child before she confirmed in the news. Lowry said in an Instagram live video, “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby’ when a fan suggested the name Holden. The MTV star also nicknamed her bump Baby Lo, which fans assumed is short for Lopez.
Lopez even fueled rumors himself when he mentioned his “miracle child” in a now-deleted tweet.
Lowry revealed that she will be raising their child alone. “I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the MTV star wrote on her personal blog. "I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning.”
