Kailyn Lowry is only months away from welcoming her third child with estranged baby daddy Chris Lopez – but she isn't letting her pregnancy stop her from moving on with someone new. The Teen Mom 2 star was caught in bed with a mystery man over the weekend.

Lowry, 25, flew to Los Angeles for the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night. But she wasn’t alone, as she posted a now-deleted Snapchat photo of her in bed with a shirtless man.

A source close to Lowry exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the mystery man is her friend DJ.

"Get that hate out of your blood folks," both Lowry and DJ retweeted. DJ added, "Get that hate out ya heart, that ain't how God made ya. Don't judge me."

My date tonight 🖤 @AmberLPortwood pic.twitter.com/pW6JCPhNFb — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 7, 2017 After the drama, Lowry hit the MTV movie awards with her “date” Portwood. The MTV star stunned in a tight-fitting red dress that put her bump on full display.