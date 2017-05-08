1 of 9
Kailyn Lowry is only months away from welcoming her third child with estranged baby daddy Chris Lopez – but she isn’t letting her pregnancy stop her from moving on with someone new. The Teen Mom 2 star was caught in bed with a mystery man over the weekend.
Lowry, 25, flew to Los Angeles for the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday night. But she wasn’t alone, as she posted a now-deleted Snapchat photo of her in bed with a shirtless man.
The mother of Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, then posted a video the dreadlock-sporting mystery man took of the couple.
A source close to Lowry exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the mystery man is her friend DJ.
“They were just hanging out,” the insider told Radar. “She was in bed because her feet were so swollen. DJ was in LA for something else and hung out with her, Amber [Portwood] and Matt [Baier] when he was done.”
Lowry received backlash for the photo, as she’s expecting her third child with her third baby daddy this summer.
“Get that hate out of your blood folks,” both Lowry and DJ retweeted. DJ added, “Get that hate out ya heart, that ain’t how God made ya. Don’t judge me.”
Do you think Lowry and DJ are just friends? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
