After months of Kailyn Lowry keeping her baby daddy’s name a secret, the Teen Mom 2 star FINALLY confirmed fan speculation that the father of her child is longtime friend Chris Lopez. Click through to meet Lowry’s third baby daddy and go inside their rocky relationship!
According to Lopez’s Facebook page, he attends Delaware State University. It is the same school Lowry, 25, is graduating from this May.
Lopez has stayed out of the spotlight, as he has yet to come forward or speak out about the pregnancy.
Lowry confirmed the news on May 2nd while responding to RadarOnline’s story, “Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Takes DNA Test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY The Baby Daddy?” Lowry responded over Twitter, "Ancestry DNA and yeah he is.”
