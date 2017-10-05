Kailyn Betrayed: Briana Exchanges Sexy Texts With ‘Teen Mom’ Costar’s Ex Javi

“Where bae at,” mother of two DeJesus tweeted last night.
“Crazy busy at work,” military airman Marroquin, 24, responded to his lady love.
After a fan asked how the Teen Mom 2 new addition, 23, handles herself around the hunky Marroquin, DeJesus joked “he ain’t s**t in real like.”
Marroquin snapped back, “You forget I have a screenshot of your text.”
But Lowry, 25, isn’t bashing her ex or her costar. “I don’t really have thoughts on it,” she icily told Radar. “I wish him the best.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.