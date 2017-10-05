Kailyn Betrayed: Briana Exchanges Sexy Texts With ‘Teen Mom’ Costar’s Ex Javi thumbnail

Kailyn Betrayed: Briana Exchanges Sexy Texts With ‘Teen Mom’ Costar’s Ex Javi

The new couple just went on a romantic getaway together.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquins relationship is heating up after their romantic getaway to Florida and dinner date in NYC. Now the cozy couple is exchanging baby talk over social media!
“Where bae at,” mother of two DeJesus tweeted last night.
“Crazy busy at work,” military airman Marroquin, 24, responded to his lady love.
After a fan asked how the Teen Mom 2 new addition, 23, handles herself around the hunky Marroquin, DeJesus joked “he ain’t s**t in real like.”
Marroquin snapped back, “You forget I have a screenshot of your text.”
As Teen Mom fans know all too well, Marroquin was married to DeJesus’ Teen Mom 2 costar, Kailyn Lowry, for four years until their split in 2016. They share son Lincoln, 3.
But Lowry, 25, isn’t bashing her ex or her costar. “I don’t really have thoughts on it,” she icily told Radar. “I wish him the best.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

