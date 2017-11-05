Wedding Bliss! Justin Verlander Marries Kate Upton In Italy – See The Photos thumbnail

Wedding Bliss! Justin Verlander Marries Kate Upton In Italy – See The Photos

Baseball star and curvy model tie the knot in romantic ceremony.

Kate Upton is off the market. The busty model married baseball star Justin Verlander in Italy over the weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
The 25-year-old model got married to the baseball star in a romantic ceremony at Castiglion del Bosco in the Province of Siena in Tuscany, Italy.
The bride looked stunning in her white gown, which featured long sleeves and a sheer details over her bust.
Famous model Kate donned a long veil into her wavy blonde locks, while holding tight to a large bouquet of flowers.
The happy event for the pair comes just days after Justin, 34, helped the Houston Astros triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first World Series.
The happy couple were all smiles as they were joined by friends and family at the lavish wedding bash.
Beaming groom Justin looked dapper in his black suit with a bow tie.
The bridesmaids looked stylish in pink colored frocks with a layered skirt and off-the-shoulder sleeves.
The bridesmaids looked stylish in pink colored frocks with a layered skirt and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Both the bride and groom posed for plenty of wedding photographs to mark their special day. Their wedding took place in an outdoor patio area and there was a rustic theme in keeping with their Italian setting.

