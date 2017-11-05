Wedding Bliss! Justin Verlander Marries Kate Upton In Italy – See The Photos

Kate Upton is off the market. The busty model married baseball star Justin Verlander in Italy over the weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. is off the market. The busty model married baseball starin Italy over the weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

The bride looked stunning in her white gown, which featured long sleeves and a sheer details over her bust.

The happy event for the pair comes just days after Justin, 34, helped the Houston Astros triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first World Series.

The happy couple were all smiles as they were joined by friends and family at the lavish wedding bash.

The bridesmaids looked stylish in pink colored frocks with a layered skirt and off-the-shoulder sleeves.