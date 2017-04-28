1 of 8
Justin Bieber has moved out of his 10-bedroom LA mansion and into a hotel where he’s doing his own underwear laundry, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned! Click through the gallery to see Beibs’ briefs hanging over the balcony and find out why he ditched his fancier digs.
The mega-rich star, who was previously renting a plush property in Toluca Lake for $80,000 a month, is now staying full-time at The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, and he’s even doing his own laundry!
“Bieber partied hard while at the Toluca Lake house and had a number of girls over after nights out, but the property is now back up for rent,” a source exclusively told Radar.
So he decamped to the swank but smaller place. “He’s sick of living in huge houses on his own, despite the amount of hangers-on he invites back, and prefers to be in the hotel,” the source told Radar.
The Biebs started leasing his former crash pad, which boasted 16 bathrooms, a home theater, pool and gym, upon his return from the European leg of his world tour last year, and real estate agents confirmed it is now empty.
The Calvin Klein model hung his briefs on a rack on the balcony for all the world to see!
The Montage Hotel was a favorite of Bieber’s and he was spotted with a number of former flames over the years at the celeb spot, including Selena Gomez, whom he serenaded at the piano in the bar last January.
The Sorry hitmaker, who has also stunned guests by performing in his pajamas, was last spotted at The Montage last week in April, dining alone with just the company of his laptop at Georgie, a fancy restaurant attached to the hotel. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
