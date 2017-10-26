Hell House! Justin Amps Up Security At Party Palace After Crazed Fan Break-In Attempt

Bieber’s new gaff is perched atop the exclusive Trousdale neighborhood, complete with an infinity pool, hot tub, and fire pit with seating, perfect for hosting late night bashes. Photo credit: BACKGRID

But despite the house offering breathtaking views of Los Angeles, it doesn’t offer much security, and already a woman has been arrested for trespassing after trying to reach Bieber. He posed a number of pics and videos from the pool showing him getting tattooed by celebrity artist Bang Bang, and within a few days the fan had tried to gain entry to his luxury home. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Bieber also invited his crew from the church to fool around shooting toy guns and playing on equipment in his garden, with Benjamin Houston and Ryan Good sharing the antics online. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

A source told Radar: “He is known for trashing houses and having a lot of parties, nobody wants to live near Justin Bieber, it’s a nightmare with cars, noise, and police incidents. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

"It’s surprising he’s moved in somewhere which isn’t gated. He’s one of the biggest stars on the planet and now word is out there, he will no doubt have more unwanted attention." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Sources say since the arrest a number of security guards have been seen patrolling the street and asking visitors why they are in the area, as well as keeping watch in his large driveway. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bieber's next door neighbor, Jasmine, says he hasn't introduced himself to those living nearby, and the first she knew someone had moved in was when the police arrived. She said: "I am a fan of his, as long as he invites us round for his parties, we're cool. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

"I didn't know he was here. I saw the police and said to my mum, 'Who can we ask about what's going on?' Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

"They are friends of ours, the owners, and they often have people rent it out but we didn't expect it to be Bieber." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner