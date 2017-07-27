Not Again! Wild Justin Bieber Strikes Photographer With Truck: Victim Was ‘In His Path’

Wild pop star Justin Bieber hit a photographer with his truck after leaving City Church on Wednesday night, RadarOnline.com can report. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 23-year-old singer was apparently driving away from the church – in a car registered under Kourtney Kardashian 's name – when a swarm of photographers crowded around his truck. While trying to get away, he hit one of the men.

"He tried to scare away the paparazzi, but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path," said a source.

Photos show a distressed Bieber getting out of his car and running to the photographer's aid. According to authorities, the victim was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital after suffering minor injuries. He is reportedly doing just fine.

Beverly Hills Police have confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident occurred around 9:00 pm and was marked as an accident

According to a source on the scene, Bieber was trying to drive away from the church but a slew of photographers were at the end of the driveway.

As Radar previously reported, this is not Bieber's first time in a photographer car collision. Celebrities and fans alike have agreed that the young musician is anything but careful behind the wheel

"I just pulled away on the side, and Bieber went [flying by] at least 120 if not more. At that point I was like, you know, Bieber, you're too dangerous for me. Peace out!" said photographer Melissa Paradis of a time she saw Bieber frantically speeding on the road behind her.

