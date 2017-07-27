Not Again! Wild Justin Bieber Strikes Photographer With Truck: Victim Was ‘In His Path’

Wild pop star Justin Bieber
hit a photographer with his truck after leaving City Church on Wednesday night, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 23-year-old singer was apparently driving away from the church – in a car registered under Kourtney Kardashian
’s name – when a swarm of photographers crowded around his truck. While trying to get away, he hit one of the men.
“He tried to scare away the paparazzi, but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path,” said a source.
Photos show a distressed Bieber getting out of his car and running to the photographer’s aid. According to authorities, the victim was transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital after suffering minor injuries. He is reportedly doing just fine.
According to a source on the scene, Bieber was trying to drive away from the church but a slew of photographers were at the end of the driveway.
“I just pulled away on the side, and Bieber went [flying by] at least 120 if not more. At that point I was like, you know, Bieber, you’re too dangerous for me. Peace out!” said photographer Melissa Paradis of a time she saw Bieber frantically speeding on the road behind her.
“He didn’t feel like he could give the rest of the tour as much energy as his fans deserve,” claimed a friend of the star.
“He is a perfectionist and didn’t want to disappoint fans with some half-a** performance. He thinks his fans deserve and should expect the same performance at the end of the tour as in the beginning. He just didn’t have that passion right now. He is truly exhausted.”
