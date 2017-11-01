Back Together? Inside Justin And Selena’s Romantic Morning In L.A.

Justin Bieber and ex Selena Gomez are further fueling speculation they are back together, after being spotted Wednesday sharing a morning stroll and bike ride, and RadarOnline.com has all the photos! Click through to get a glimpse inside their romantic day in L.A. together. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The Biebs sported a red hoodie as he walked with Gomez through the streets of Los Angeles. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

During their chilly morning stroll, Gomez, 25, snuggled up and rested her head on her ex-lover’s shoulder. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The Weeknd. As Radar readers know, it’s barely been a week since Gomez split from her boyfriend of the past year, Photo credit: INSTAR Images

On Wednesday, the two didn’t shy from showing their renewed affection, as they rode bikes together through the city streets. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

They were all smiles as they peddled past perplexed onlookers. Photo credit: INSTAR Images