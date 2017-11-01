Back Together? Inside Justin And Selena’s Romantic Morning In L.A. thumbnail

PHOTOS

Back Together? Inside Justin And Selena’s Romantic Morning In L.A.

Newly single Gomez was all over Bieber as they spent the day together.

By
Posted on
Back Together? Inside Justin And Selena’s Romantic Morning In L.A. thumbnail
View gallery 9
INSTAR Images
Back Together? Inside Justin And Selena’s Romantic Morning In L.A.
1 of 9
Justin Bieber and ex Selena Gomez are further fueling speculation they are back together, after being spotted Wednesday sharing a morning stroll and bike ride, and RadarOnline.com has all the photos! Click through to get a glimpse inside their romantic day in L.A. together.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The Biebs sported a red hoodie as he walked with Gomez through the streets of Los Angeles.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

During their chilly morning stroll, Gomez, 25, snuggled up and rested her head on her ex-lover’s shoulder.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

As Radar readers know, it’s barely been a week since Gomez split from her boyfriend of the past year, The Weeknd.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

And just a few hours after kicking the "Can’t Feel My Face" singer to the curb, she was back with Bieber, 23, sharing breakfast and attending church together.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

On Wednesday, the two didn’t shy from showing their renewed affection, as they rode bikes together through the city streets.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

They were all smiles as they peddled past perplexed onlookers.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

And while the two went through a messy breakup in 2015, friends tell Radar the love has never died.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

“She is in love with Justin and always will be,” a source told Radar. “There is nothing anyone can do or say to change that, ever.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Comments