Back Together? Inside Justin And Selena’s Romantic Morning In L.A.

Justin Bieber and ex Selena Gomez are further fueling speculation they are back together, after being spotted Wednesday sharing a morning stroll and bike ride, and RadarOnline.com has all the photos! Click through to get a glimpse inside their romantic day in L.A. together.
The Biebs sported a red hoodie as he walked with Gomez through the streets of Los Angeles.
During their chilly morning stroll, Gomez, 25, snuggled up and rested her head on her ex-lover’s shoulder.
On Wednesday, the two didn’t shy from showing their renewed affection, as they rode bikes together through the city streets.
They were all smiles as they peddled past perplexed onlookers.
"She is in love with Justin and always will be," a source told Radar. "There is nothing anyone can do or say to change that, ever."
