Back In Love! Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Enjoy Romantic Meal Together – See The Photos

The famous pair enjoy diner and head to church together.

Things are heating up between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez and RadarOnline.com has all the details. The high profile couple are very much ‘an item’ again after spending a fun night together in Los Angeles – click through the photos to find out more.
Justin, 23, and Selena, 25, headed to church on Friday night before he treated her to a slap-up meal at swanky Morton’s steak house.
Selena – who recently announced her split from The Weeknd – seemed to be happy and relaxed to be back with her former beau.
She wore a pair of jeans, white jumper and casual loafers for her date night with the Canadian born star.
It has been revealed that the pair were constantly in touch when Selena was having her kidney transplant.
Bieber seemed to be very pleased to be back out with his former flame. He was constantly smiling and dressed casual in light pants, black jacket with baseball cap and sneakers.
The pair went to service at the popular Hillsong Church before grabbing a meal together.
The lovebirds has been on a series of dates recently including a trip to a shady Hollywood area amid reports that Bieber had cleaned up his lifestyle in recent months.

