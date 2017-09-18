Pretty Older Woman! Julia Roberts Gets Midlife Makeover

Julia Roberts
turns the dreaded “Big 5-0” on October 28! Now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the actress is putting herself through an exhausting image overhaul that includes extreme dieting and exercising! Click through the gallery to find out all the details on her midlife makeover
“She looks fabulous and has cleaned up her sloppy appearance,” an insider told Radar.
However, the Oscar-winning actress “is not stopping there!”
“She gets up before dawn to jump on the treadmill or StairMaster,” revealed the insider.
Roberts' sexy new image could come in handy if she and her husband ever decide to split. As Radar reported, a source claimed Moder, 48, went on a "ferocious rant" after Roberts reconnected with her sexy former Pretty Woman
co-star, Richard Gere.
How do you think Julia looks now that she’s almost a half-century old? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments!
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.