Julia Roberts Is Solo Soccer Mom During Danny Moder Divorce Drama

Danny Moder nowhere in sight, With husbandnowhere in sight, Julia Roberts was the picture of the perfect soccer mom on Saturday. The Pretty Woman star cheered on her kids as they kicked the ball around in Los Angeles but as RadarOnline.com has reported, there is trouble in her marriage. A source says Roberts and Moder are racing towards a $225 million divorce! Scroll down Radar's gallery for more. http://radaronline.com/videos/julia-roberts-divorce-danny-moder-cheating-scandal-richard-gere/ Photo credit: Getty Images

Roberts, 49, looked every inch the celebrity even on a casual outing with her children. She wore a big hat to ward off the sun, dark sunglasses, a black tee shirt and jeans. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Erin Brokovich Oscar winner has three kids with Moder, 48, two boys and a girl. She looked slim but in the past, has packed on some pounds as divorce rumors surfaced Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to a Radar source, Roberts and Moder are having problems because of her recent "romantic reconnection" with her former Pretty Woman co-star, Richard Gere Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Radar source says Robert renewing her acquaintance with Gere, 68, enraged her husband and sparked a marital battle. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Julia and Danny have had their flare-ups over the years, but nothing like this fight," a source told Radar. "Danny was furious about Richard, and dumped out all his frustrations about their troubled marriage in one ferocious rant!" Photo credit: BACKGRID

Roberts also starred with Gere in the 1999 film Runaway Bride, and Moder is seeing red about their continued interaction, the source claims to Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"They've met numerous times met for dinner. They'll book a private room, where they'll be left uninterrupted and can even stay past closing hours," the source spilled about Roberts and Gere. Photo credit: BACKGRID