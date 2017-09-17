Julia Roberts Is Solo Soccer Mom During Danny Moder Divorce Drama

With husband Danny Moder
nowhere in sight, Julia Roberts
was the picture of the perfect soccer mom on Saturday. The Pretty Woman
star cheered on her kids as they kicked the ball around in Los Angeles but as RadarOnline.com has reported, there is trouble in her marriage. A source says Roberts and Moder are racing towards a $225 million divorce! Scroll down Radar's gallery for more. http://radaronline.com/videos/julia-roberts-divorce-danny-moder-cheating-scandal-richard-gere/
Photo credit: Getty Images
Roberts, 49, looked every inch the celebrity even on a casual outing with her children. She wore a big hat to ward off the sun, dark sunglasses, a black tee shirt and jeans.
According to a Radar source, Roberts and Moder are having problems because of her recent "romantic reconnection" with her former Pretty Woman
co-star, Richard Gere
.
The Radar source says Robert renewing her acquaintance with Gere, 68, enraged her husband and sparked a marital battle.
"Julia and Danny have had their flare-ups over the years, but nothing like this fight," a source told Radar. "Danny was furious about Richard, and dumped out all his frustrations about their troubled marriage in one ferocious rant!"
Roberts also starred with Gere in the 1999 film Runaway Bride, and Moder is seeing red about their continued interaction, the source claims to Radar.
"They've met numerous times met for dinner. They'll book a private room, where they'll be left uninterrupted and can even stay past closing hours," the source spilled about Roberts and Gere.
Reclusive Roberts' marriage is a mystery. At one point, she and Moder weren't seen together for seven months
, as Radar readers know.
