Jules Wainstein isn't letting her nasty divorce and possible eviction stop her from letting loose! Days after she battled it out with estranged husband Michael in a New York City courtroom, the former Real Housewives of New York star partied her problems away.

BROs before HOes #sisterlove 💋🤘@mikeforrest82 A photo posted by Julianne Wainstein (@juleswainstein) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:04pm PST Sorry, Michael! Jules is having no problem getting another man's attention.

Good Morning! Let the STRESS begin... 🌞 #brushyourteethkids 😜#coffee #tequila #mornings #momlife A photo posted by Julianne Wainstein (@juleswainstein) on Jan 11, 2017 at 3:35am PST But it only got worse, as it was revealed Michael also hasn't paid rent for the floors of the apartment where Jules and their two children reside.