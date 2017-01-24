1 of 8
Jules Wainstein isn't letting her nasty divorce and possible eviction stop her from letting loose! Days after she battled it out with estranged husband Michael in a New York City courtroom, the former Real Housewives of New York star partied her problems away.
As Radar exclusively reported, Jules was slapped with an eviction notice on January 5, 2017 when Michael failed to pay $71,944.65 in rent. Michael will appear in court on February 27 for an eviction hearing.
But could the photos hurt her in court? During a November divorce hearing, Michael's lawyer accused Jules of having a "history of drug use" and completing a "stint at a drug rehab." She was also accused of coming home late at night, acting erratically and passing out on the balcony with hot food on the stove.
