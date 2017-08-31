Signs Joy-Anna Duggar Secretly Got Pregnant Out Of Wedlock Exposed!

Joy-Anna Duggar
revealed that she’s expecting her first child with husband Austin Forsyth
after almost three months of marriage, but did they really conceive after the wedding? After a doctor, who has not treated Duggar, exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com that she may be further along, click through to see more signs that they had sex out of wedlock
!
Duggar and Forsyth got engaged in March after three months of courting. According to their wedding registry on The Knot, they were initially scheduled to get married on October 28, 2017. But they shocked everyone when they moved up the wedding to May 26!
The couple has been known to pack on the PDA too much! While dating, the couple broke a courtship rule. On an episode of Counting On, Forsyth touched his then-girlfriend’s hand while renovating a home. Her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar only allow hand touching when the couple is engaged
.
But the risky behavior didn’t end there, as Duggar hugged Forsyth after accepting his marriage proposal. As fans know, only side hugs are allowed.
Duggar admitted that she broke the rule because she thought they were alone. “I didn’t even notice that they were there,” she said of the film crew during Counting On’s reunion special. “I thought it was just us there.”
Forsyth then revealed that they don’t always follow the rules! “We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he confessed. “We try. That was a real hard try.”
Nearly three months after their wedding, Duggar and Forsyth announced their pregnancy. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Duggar, told Radar that she looks “four to five months pregnant” based on the photos she shared.
