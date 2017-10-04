Baby Before Bride! Joy-Anna’s Big Pregnancy Secret Busted By Bombshell Bump Photos

“Can’t wait to meet our baby!” Joy-Anna wrote as a caption alongside her second baby bump
photo, but didn’t note how many weeks pregnant she was! “I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It’s already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!!” Dr. Sean Henry
, who had not treated Joy-Anna, told Radar that she appeared to be more than 18 weeks along. “She looks about 24-26 weeks pregnant,” Dr. Henry, who runs Dr. Sean’s Women’s Health Podcast
, said. “People start feeling fetal movement between 19-21 weeks. She looks bigger than 20 weeks.”