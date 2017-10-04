Baby Before Bride! Joy-Anna’s Big Pregnancy Secret Busted By Bombshell Bump Photos thumbnail

Joy-Anna Duggar’s shocking pregnancy just a few months after she tied the knot with Austin Forsythe may have been a case of baby before bride! Top doctors told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the teenager was 24 to 26 weeks along in her pregnancy, and she may have been hiding the truth about when she conceived. Compared to her older sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, she was leaving out a very important detail in her baby bump shots – the weekly date of her pregnancy! Click through the gallery to see her cryptic belly shots versus her sisters’ weekly updates.
Conspicuously absent from Joy-Anna’s first baby bump photo was any mention of her pregnancy weeks. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who had not treated the reality star, told Radar that the mom-to-be looked “four to five months pregnant” based on the bump photos.
Jill Duggar Dillard showed off her early bump with a photo taken at just 13 weeks and one day.
“Can’t wait to meet our baby!” Joy-Anna wrote as a caption alongside her second baby bump photo, but didn’t note how many weeks pregnant she was! “I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It’s already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!!” Dr. Sean Henry, who had not treated Joy-Anna, told Radar that she appeared to be more than 18 weeks along. “She looks about 24-26 weeks pregnant,” Dr. Henry, who runs Dr. Sean’s Women’s Health Podcast, said. “People start feeling fetal movement between 19-21 weeks. She looks bigger than 20 weeks.”
Jessa Duggar Seewald snapped a pic of her early baby bump at 16 weeks and one day. Speculation about Joy-Anna’s pregnancy began when the couple moved up their October 28 wedding to May 26, 2017.
During her second pregnancy, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s daughter Jessa compared her baby bumps from 34 weeks along, while Joy-Anna remained silent about hers.
“36 weeks and 4 days,” for Jessa’s pregnancy. Followers commented on Joy-Anna’s photos that she appeared to be further along in her pregnancy. “She looks dang close to delivery,” one fan wrote. “There is something amiss about her date of conception.”
Jessa also posted photos showing her bumps at 39 weeks. What do you think about Joy-Anna's baby bump photos? Sound off in comments below.

