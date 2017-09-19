Joy-Anna Busted Covering Up Belly Bump One Month Before Wedding On ‘Counting On’

Joy-Anna Duggar has been accused of getting pregnant before her wedding to husband Austin Forsyth – and is the proof in the Counting On footage? On this week's episode, Duggar appears to be covering a possible baby bump only four weeks before her wedding.
The loose-fitting sweater seems to be covering a possible baby bump.
Duggar announced her pregnancy in August, only three months after their wedding. Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Joy-Anna, told Radar that the mom-to-be looks "four to five months pregnant" based on the bump photos.
The possible scandal doesn't come as a total shock, as they have been busted breaking courtship rules in the past. Austin touched his then-girlfriend's hand while renovating a home even though couples are not allowed to hold hands until they are engaged. Then when she accepted his marriage proposal
, she gave him a full hug instead of a side hug.
Forsyth defended their actions during the Counting On reunion special. "We're humans and sometimes we don't always abide perfectly by our rules," he said. "We try. That was a real hard try."
