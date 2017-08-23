Joshua Jackson’s New Girlfriend Exposed: She’s A Model — And Still Married! thumbnail

Joshua Jackson's New Girlfriend Exposed: She's A Model — And Still Married!

Find out what the brunette beauty's husband thinks of the steamy romance.

Joshua Jackson recently stepped out with a mystery woman at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California. Now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the actor’s stunning date was Shafia West, a stylist and model — who's still married! Click through the gallery to find out more about the mysterious brunette beauty.

Jackson and West were spotted together in Studio City on August 20.
West, a 28-year-old stylist and model, and her husband, Ryan, first filed for divorce in April 2016.
After perhaps reconciling, court records show they filed for divorce again in May 2017.
According to a source, West's hubby knows about her Hollywood romance! “Shafia’s estranged husband is aware of her new relationship with Joshua,” an insider told Radar. “It surprised him, but not too much.”

Jackson "has his hands full,” quipped the insider.

News of Jackson, 39, and West comes on the heels of his ex, Diane Kruger, going public with her relationship with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

Kruger, 41, and Reedus recently were spotted holding hands and kissing on a night of bar-hopping in New York City.

Kruger and Reed were first rumored to be together in December 2015 after they were spotted looking close. However, she was still with Jackson at the time.

Kruger and Jackson officially called it quits on their 10-year relationship in July 2016.

