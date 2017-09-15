Josh Duhamel Hides Under Baseball Cap After Fergie Divorce News

Josh Duhamel was just spotted out and about in Los Angeles, one day after he and Fergie announced their split, RadarOnline.com has learned. The couple decided to divorce earlier this year, and just this week filed a statement to PEOPLE saying that their decision was final. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in the statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public .” Photo credit: Backgrid/Instar

The hunky actor looked casual and handsome while on his solo outing. His head remained down as he walked the streets of the busy city. At one point, he even seemed to hide in the bushes as cameramen attempted to capture his glum face! Photo credit: INSTAR Images

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” they added. As Radar readers know, the famous duo shares 4-year-old son, Axl Jack. Back in 2015 they tried to conceive another child yet were unsuccessful. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Their marriage lasted eight years, yet they were together for a total of thirteen. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Though commonly known as one of Hollywood’s most swoon-worthy couples, Duhamel, 44, and Fergie, 42, had their share of messy rumors over the years. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the former male model denied the rumors, Fergie said it was “difficult” to hear the news but that whatever they went through made them stronger as a unit: “Our love today is a deeper love, definitely. We’re stronger today definitely because of anything difficult that’s happened with us. We deal with it, we communicate; communicating’s the most important thing.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

She addressed the affair later on , and even said she learned to cope with it because “we live in a voyeuristic world, and it’s part of our business.” She claimed she always knew their “relationship was stronger than that,” and that fact made her get by amid the painful gossip. Photo credit: BACKGRID