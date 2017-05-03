1 of 5

BACKGRID BACKGRID Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian have been seen every week on Keeping Up with the Kardashians but the E! show became a ratings disaster. Click through the gallery to find out how the besties are part of the plan to rescue the failing show.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Cheban was back in Los Angeles at the West Hollywood hot spot Catch LA to film ‘KUWTK’ as the family show hit another ratings low of 1.3 million viewers according to www.TVBytheNumbers.com RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

BACKGRID BACKGRID “Kris is so upset about how bad the show is doing ,” a source told Radar. “So everyone, all the sisters and their bestie Jonathan, are in town to make sure they get some good content on camera.”

BACKGRID BACKGRID Lady Nadia Essex at the trendy restaurant. Cheban was on a date with British beautyat the trendy restaurant.