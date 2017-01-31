1 of 6
Is Jonathan Cheban keeping up with Kim Kardashian? The reality show star hopped a private plane from London back to NYC but completely dissed his best friend. Click through the gallery to see the most famous TV friendship in a total wreck.
Cheban left London looking skinnier after a month in the UK after being slammed for his diva demands on set of the reality show Celebs Go Dating.
Kim Kardashian's best friend took JetSmarter back to New York after missing Keeping Up With the Kardashians filming for his own show.
Cheban had access to a private jet, but he snubbed Kardashian in Dubai when she made her first post-robbery trip.
Did Cheban drop Kardashian entirely? The "besties" hadn't been seen together in public since October 2016.
