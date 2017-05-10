1 of 5
Jonathan Cheban took a break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians to stop by the family’s favorite plastic surgeon. Click through the gallery to see what the reality star after his visit to the top plastic surgeon in town!
Cheban was spotted coming out of Dr. Simon Ourian’s office without his best friend Kim Kardashian by his side on May 9, 2017.
Wearing a camo coat, the KUWTK reality star cut a smooth figure in Beverly Hills.
Cheban had been a frequent visitor of Dr. Ourian’s while filming KUWTK with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.
Do you think Jonathan had work done by Kim’s favorite plastic surgeon? Sound off in comments below.
