Kim Kardashian and her best friend Jonathan Cheban were usually inseparable, but the dynamic duo had not been spotted together in public for months. Click through the gallery to see Cheban fresh off his Miami vacation and back on the scene in the city, without his bff.
Cheban was the solo man out in NYC, chomping down on a slice of pizza as he walked through the streets without his best friend.
While he had been at Kardashian’s side on ‘KUWTK,’ in real life the two friends hadn’t been photographed together in months.
The Foodgod donned a pair of aviator sunglasses to hit up the town once again without Kardashian.
Once again, Cheban was alone in the city while his best friend was nowhere to be found.
