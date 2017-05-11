1 of 6
Jonathan Cheban got caught two days in a row hanging out in Beverly Hills while taking a break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s besties all alone on the West Coast.
Cheban was spotted outside at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 10, 2017.
Where was Kim? Kardashian’s bestie flew solo in the City of Angels after heading to the West Coast to film the show.
Cheban took a break from the Kardashian drama to chill by himself.
X
Share this: