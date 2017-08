was snapped in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 without his best friend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was nowhere to be found as Cheban grabbed a power lunch at a well known hotspot. Wearing Yeezy sneakers as a tribute to Kardashian’s husband Kanye West, he cut a solo figure in the city. Click through Radar’s gallery to see Jonathan spending the day without Kim.