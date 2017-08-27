Jonah Hill Looks Unrecognizable On ’80s-Themed Movie Set thumbnail

Jonah Hill Looks Unrecognizable On ’80s-Themed Movie Set

The 'Maniac' star is maniac for weight loss?

Jonah Hill is a shadow of his former self these days. RadarOnline.com's new photos show the formerly tubby actor looking svelte while filming his upcoming retro movie Maniac with Emma Stone. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Hill and Stone were spotted wearing 1980s style clothes and hairdos. It looked like he had slimmed down even more from when photographers caught him in New York City in July.

The Knocked Up funnyman, 33, sported a wild mullet for his new movie and appeared to be having a fun time.

But what really got onlookers' attention was how skinny Hill looks right now. Sources have said Hill is happy buying new clothes for his new body.

Hill's leaner look is a far cry from 2015, when, as Radar reported, sources said his friends were worried as his weight gain exceeded 300 pounds.

In 2015, Hill was seen looking enormous on a movie set.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor's "up-Hill" battle with the bulge has been going on for years, as Radar has reported.

Sources have previously told the National ENQUIRER that the brilliant 5'7" comedy star tends to yo-yo and eat with reckless abandon.

Hill revealed that he asked his 21 Jump Street co-star for fitness advice. He told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, "I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?' " Channing said of course -- and apparently Hill was set on his way to better health. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

