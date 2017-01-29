1 of 9
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Jonah Hill looks light on his feet these days. The star was practically unrecognizable from his formerly weighty form as he walked around Los Angeles on Saturday. Click through Radar's gallery for more on the incredible shrinking Hill!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The "Knocked Up" star enjoyed a cigarette while out and about in L.A. The bearded Hill carried a black bomber jacket and looked trim in a fitted blue shirt, black jeans, and white tennis shoes.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Hill's leaner look is a far cry from 2015, when, as Radar reported, sources said his friends were worried as his weight gain exceeded 300 pounds.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
In 2015, Hill was seen looking huge on a movie set But on Jan. 28, as he walked alone in L.A., Hill looked as fit as he has in years.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The "21 Jump Street" actor's "up-Hill" battle with the bulge has been going on for years, as Radar has reported. He started losing weight last year, however.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Now Hill is slim and ready to make his directorial debut this summer. He will direct Michelle Williams in a coming of age story about the mid-1990s.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Sources have previously told the National Enquirer that the brilliant 5'7" comedy star, 33, tends to yo-yo and eat with reckless abandon.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Is the cigarette helping Hill lose weight? The actor puffed away during his L.A. walk.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
In 2013, the Enquirer reported that Hill had gone on a high-protein, low carb diet. Whatever he is doing this time is working well! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: