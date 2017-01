1 of 9

FameFlynet FameFlynet Jonah Hill looks light on his feet these days. The star was practically unrecognizable from his formerly weighty form as he walked around Los Angeles on Saturday. Click through Radar's gallery for more on the incredible shrinking Hill!

FameFlynet FameFlynet The "Knocked Up" star enjoyed a cigarette while out and about in L.A. The bearded Hill carried a black bomber jacket and looked trim in a fitted blue shirt, black jeans, and white tennis shoes.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Hill's leaner look is a far cry from 2015, when, as Radar reported, sources said his friends were worried as his weight gain exceeded 300 pounds

FameFlynet FameFlynet The "21 Jump Street" actor's "up-Hill" battle with the bulge has been going on for years, as Radar has reported. He started losing weight last year, however

FameFlynet FameFlynet Now Hill is slim and ready to make his directorial debut this summer. He will direct Michelle Williams in a coming of age story about the mid-1990s.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Is the cigarette helping Hill lose weight? The actor puffed away during his L.A. walk.