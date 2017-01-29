1 of 9

FameFlynet FameFlynet Jonah Hill looks light on his feet these days. The star was practically unrecognizable from his formerly weighty form as he walked around Los Angeles on Saturday. Click through Radar's gallery for more on the incredible shrinking Hill!

FameFlynet FameFlynet The "Knocked Up" star enjoyed a cigarette while out and about in L.A. The bearded Hill carried a black bomber jacket and looked trim in a fitted blue shirt, black jeans, and white tennis shoes.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Now Hill is slim and ready to make his directorial debut this summer. He will direct Michelle Williams in a coming of age story about the mid-1990s.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Is the cigarette helping Hill lose weight? The actor puffed away during his L.A. walk.