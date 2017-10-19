Is He OK? Gaunt-Looking Jonah Hill Skinnier Than Ever Before In Shocking New Photos

Photo credit: PCN/BACKGRID
He was spotted looking super skinny while filming scenes for his new Netflix show Ronald.
Hill, 33, basically swam in his clothing.
His oversized suit coat and baggy grey dress pants accentuated his pin-thin appearance.
Whether it’s due to his rapid weight loss or just being tired from filming, the actor looked awfully gaunt in the face.
As pals previously told Radar exclusively, Hill owes his new slimmed-down figure after undergoing a secret lap band surgery!
The insider dished, “He claims to eat sensibly. But NOBODY drops that kind of weight without SOME kind of help."
BFF Leonardo DiCaprio has also been rumored to have helped with the star’s weight loss.
Hill jump started his fit frame by trying Colonics, a cleansing procedure that purifies the body and decreases bloating.
He’s also been spotted hitting up the gym every now and then.
The 5'7" actor used to smash the scale at a whopping 260 pounds!
Hill has clearly come a long way since his Superbad days!
