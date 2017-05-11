NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was spotted enjoying a sexy getaway with fiancée Bre Tiesi , who went for a topless swim with two pals in Tulum, Mexico off the coast of Miami — see the photos.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

What do you think of the group's nippy day out? Let us know in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.