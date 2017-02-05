1 of 7
Johnny Depp has decided to stop dwelling on his divorce drama and make a comeback, RadarOnline.com has learned — and that includes losing a major amount of weight!
According to The Mirror, the 53-year-old is ridding nearly 14 pounds per month following his nasty divorce from Amber Heard.
“He’s lost weight and is living a healthier lifestyle,” a source told the publication. “He’s doing really well. He’s trying to shed the weight that has put on over the last couple of years and he’s getting results.”
In fact, his costars who are currently working with on the Labyrinth set reportedly barely recognize him due to his changes in his appearance and behavior.
“Johnny wasn’t acting like a man who had just been through hell,” another insider told the publication. “He didn’t seem down at all in between filming. He is very strong, back to his best and looking great.”
While the Pirates of the Caribbean star may be feeling better about himself, he’s still at war with his ex-business partner, who alleged the actor is splashing out $2 million per month on his “ultra-extravagant lifestyle.”
Do you think Depp will get his reputation back after a messy year? Tell us your thoughts below!
