1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Lily-Rose, her mother Paradis, and Benchetrit were all bundled up as they shopped in Paris on Saturday. Lily-Rose sports a colorful scarf while her mother covered up her head with the hoodie of her coat.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Paradis and Depp were in a relationship from 1998 to 2012, but never wed. The French singer and actress gave birth to Lily-Rose in 1999 and their son Jack in 2002.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Paradis publicly defended Depp after Heard made her allegations against the actor, writing, "Johnny Depp is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, loving and loved person, and I believe with all my heart that these recent allegations being made are outrageous. In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me…."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar has reported, in an essay in Porter magazine, Lily-Rose's dad got a slew of bad publicity. Starlet Heard offered disturbing details of her life with Depp. Radar also reported that Heard, who filed for divorce from Depp in May , had requested a restraining order from Depp and had submitted photos and videos of the actor taking out his anger on her at home.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Lily-Rose and mom Paradis huddled together affectionately in the gloomy Paris weather.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI While Lily-Rose, her mom and boyfriend looked like a happy family, Depp's disheveled appearance and erratic behavior has shocked onlookers, as Radar reported last year after he showed up at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.