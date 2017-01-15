1 of 8
Lily-Rose, her mother Paradis, and Benchetrit were all bundled up as they shopped in Paris on Saturday. Lily-Rose sports a colorful scarf while her mother covered up her head with the hoodie of her coat.
Paradis and Depp were in a relationship from 1998 to 2012, but never wed. The French singer and actress gave birth to Lily-Rose in 1999 and their son Jack in 2002.
Lily-Rose's famed The Pirates of the Caribbean star dad, 53, and his wife Heard, 30, inspired lurid headlines last year. Heard, who married Depp in 2015, accused him of domestic violence.
Paradis publicly defended Depp after Heard made her allegations against the actor, writing, "Johnny Depp is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, loving and loved person, and I believe with all my heart that these recent allegations being made are outrageous. In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me…."
As Radar has reported, in an essay in Porter magazine, Lily-Rose's dad got a slew of bad publicity. Starlet Heard offered disturbing details of her life with Depp. Radar also reported that Heard, who filed for divorce from Depp in May, had requested a restraining order from Depp and had submitted photos and videos of the actor taking out his anger on her at home.
Lily-Rose and mom Paradis huddled together affectionately in the gloomy Paris weather.
While Lily-Rose, her mom and boyfriend looked like a happy family, Depp's disheveled appearance and erratic behavior has shocked onlookers, as Radar reported last year after he showed up at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Lily-Rose seemed to be avoiding her dad's drama by spending time with her mom, 44, and Benchetrit, 43. Meanwhile, after Depp and Heard's bitter divorce was finalized on Friday, they divided their assets. As court docs obtained by People report, Heard will keep their dogs Pistol and Boo, a horse named Arrow, a 2015 Range Rover and a 1968 Ford Mustang. Depp wound up with all of his properties and real estate holdings. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
