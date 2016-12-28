1 of 9
John Stamos was all smiles on a date with much younger girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh — see the photos!
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh were caught on a hot date Tuesday night.
The pair was spotted making their way from Madeo, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.
Despite their 21-year age gap, the pair seems to be quite smitten!
Stamos, 53, kept things casual in a black jacket and blue jeans.
It's been over a year since Stamos' DUI arrest, and the Fuller House star seems to be on his best behavior.
"I had a horrific DUI, which I’m so embarrassed by. I could’ve hurt somebody. It’s really stupid and ignorant of me, and I hated myself for that," he told Howard Stern during a candid interview.
"I had to stop this up and down. I was on some medications, antidepressants and that damn Ambien," Stamos continued. "I’m so happy to be off of that. My memory was starting to get really [bleeped] up — that was the hardest thing to kick, by the way."
