1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI John Stamos was all smiles on a date with much younger girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh — see the photos!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh were caught on a hot date Tuesday night.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The pair was spotted making their way from Madeo, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Despite their 21-year age gap, the pair seems to be quite smitten!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Stamos, 53, kept things casual in a black jacket and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old McHugh rocked an adorable floral dress and brown boots.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI It's been over a year since Stamos' DUI arrest, and the Fuller House star seems to be on his best behavior.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Howard Stern during a candid interview. "I had a horrific DUI, which I’m so embarrassed by. I could’ve hurt somebody. It’s really stupid and ignorant of me, and I hated myself for that," he told