Tortured Love Life: Inside John Stamos’ Rocky Road To Happily Ever After

"Caitlin helps keep John on the straight and narrow," an insider told Radar, noting the Full House star's bad boy past. "She lives a really healthy lifestyle. Everyone is really happy for them and thinks he is good for her."

Stamos, 54, first stepped out with McHugh, 31, in March 2016 after relentlessly hitting on Jane the Virgin actress Greice Santo. Insiders told the National ENQUIRER that he sent a string of flirty texts to the 25-year-old from his bathtub, but she declined his advances.

Sources told Star at the time that he "cried all the time" on the set of Members Only because he had felt "so profoundly lonely" after Loretta's passing. "He meant it when he called his mom the love of his life," the source said.

"Before her death, Loretta talked to John about the direction his life was taking," another insider told OK!. "He promised her he wouldn't close the door on getting married again and starting a family."

The insider said that "until Caitlin came along, John didn't think he'd ever find the perfect girl, but now he has. She's made him so happy again."

The Scream Queens actor married Rebecca Romijn in 1998 after meeting four years prior, but they split in 2004. Their divorce was finalized in March 2005, and the model married Jerry O'Connell in 2007. They welcomed twins Dolly Rebecca-Rose and Tamara-Tulip in 2008, while Stamos remained a childless bachelor.

Now, the Fuller House star is ready for a family of his own!

"John also doesn't want to have a baby with a woman he's not married to — so his options are limited," a source told the National ENQUIRER in 2015. "He knows that in order to realize his dream before it's too late, he needs to get busy and find Mrs. Right."