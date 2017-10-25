John Stamos’ New Fiancée Shows Off Engagement Ring, Days After Disney Proposal!

John Stamos, 54, and fiancée Caitlin McHugh, 31, just can't hide their love! The happy couple was spotted sharing some sweet PDA during an appearance at Tuesday's mother2mother and ETAF event in Beverly Hills. McHugh flashed her gorgeous engagement ring while Stamos hugged her waist and kissed her check in front of the cameras. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the adorable photos. , 54, and fiancée, 31, just can't hide their love! The happy couple was spotted sharing some sweet PDA during an appearance at Tuesday's mother2mother and ETAF event in Beverly Hills. McHugh flashed her gorgeous engagement ring while Stamos hugged her waist and kissed her check in front of the cameras. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the adorable photos. Photo credit: Getty Images

John Stamos couldn't keep his hand off his bride-to-be Caitlin McHugh during Tuesday's event in California. Photo credit: Getty Images

The actor seemed more love-struck than ever after saying he's "been waiting for the perfect girl for a decade." Photo credit: Getty Images

Zac Posen's birthday fundraiser. "I didn't even walk in. Did you see? I just floated from the car. I'm on cloud nine," the actor told PEOPLE during's birthday fundraiser. Photo credit: Getty Images

Stamos told PEOPLE that he believes his parents, up there in heaven, knew he was looking for someone special and "delivered an angel" to him in the form of fiancée Caitlin McHugh. Photo credit: Getty Images

Stamos added that he wasn't ready to be married again a few years ago because he wasn't the best version of himself, and someone "as perfect as Caitlin – a true, pure, beautiful person – would've never gone for" someone like that. Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar previously reported, Stamos proposed to McHugh at Disneyland with a slideshow of the most romantic movies from Disney movies. The Little Mermaid's Sebastian was pictured in the background holding a sign that said "Ask The Girl" when he finally popped the question. Photo credit: Getty Images

"I kissed the boy and said...yes! That's what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his [wife]" wrote McHugh on Instagram after sharing a sweet photo of her and her hubby-to-be. Photo credit: Getty Images