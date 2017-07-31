Late Actor John Ritter’s Daughter Transitions Into A Man!

Late actor John Ritter’s beloved little girl, Stella, has turned into a guy! “Stella is transitioning from female to male,” a close family friend exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“She started living as a boy when she turned 18 last September and has renamed herself Noah Lee Ritter!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Stella — the only child of the Three's Company star and actress Amy Yasbeck, 54 — decided to change her gender while still in high school. "She's now living 24/7 as a male and has grown facial hair because of the treatments she's receiving," revealed the source. "She is Noah now. Stella is gone." Photo credit: Getty Images

A picture — now deleted — on Noah’s Instagram account shows him sporting a fedora, mustache and chin stubble! The teen has kept a low profile since Ritter’s tragic death from an aortic dissection on Sept. 11, 2003 — Stella’s fifth birthday.

Ritter was only 54 when he collapsed on the set of his hit series, 8 Simple Rules…for Dating My Teenage Daughter. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Stella’s life was ripped apart that day,” confided the family friend. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Her mom and half-brother,” actor Jason Ritter, “are deeply supportive of her transgender decision.”