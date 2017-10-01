His Wives And Alibis! John McCain’s Love Secrets Revealed

McCain was married to first wife, Carol, from 1965 to 1980. According to a Daily Mail report from 2008, the year McCain ran for President (he lost to Barack Obama ), he had callously left Carol behind years earlier. Photo credit: Getty Images

Carol was a successful swimwear model when she walked down the aisle with McCain in 1965. McCain said he dreamed of his beautiful wife and their kids after he was captured in Vietnam and tortured in the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" prison. Photo credit: Getty Images

But while McCain was a POW in Vietnam, Carol suffered a horrible car accident in 1969 and was disfigured. She was confined to a wheelchair and was forced to use a catheter. As determined as her brave husband, Carol learned to walk again. But when McCain came home in 1973 to a hero's welcome, Carol had packed on the pounds and looked unrecognizable. Photo credit: Getty Images

Carol finally broke a long silence to tell the Daily Mail how McCain had divorced her and married Cindy, his second wife, just one month later. Cindy was 18 years younger and heiress to the Hensley & Co. brewery fortune. Scorned woman Carol shrugged, "My marriage ended because John McCain didn't want to be 40, he wanted to be 25. You know that happens...it just does." Photo credit: Getty Images

Former Presidential candidate Ross Perot later said of McCain, who was injured in Vietnam, "After he came home, he walked with a limp, she [Carol McCain] walked with a limp. So he threw her over for a poster girl with big money from Arizona [Cindy McCain, his current wife] and the rest is history." Photo credit: Getty Images

McCain wooed much younger Cindy while still married to Carol, who was reportedly stunned when he asked for a divorce. Photo credit: Getty Images

But McCain's marriage to sexy blonde second wife Cindy has also been messy. The senator known for his hot temper allegedly called Cindy the "c" word while campaigning in his 1992 Senate bid. According to the Huffington Post , Cindy allegedly twirled his hair and said, "You're getting a little thin up there." Balding McCain reportedly got angry and responded, "At least I don't plaster on the makeup like a trollop, you c***." It's been reported that McCain told reporters his excuse was that it had been a long day! Photo credit: Getty Images