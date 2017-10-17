Birthday Suit? John Mayer Dresses Like Old-School Granny To Celebrate 40

John Mayer, 40, was spotted arriving at the Rio de Janeiro airport – on his 40th birthday – dressed like an old-school granny, RadarOnline.com has learned. The “Gravity” singer was accompanied by a mystery woman as he landed in Brazil in head-to-toe floral. The musical hunk sported bright red slippers that matched with his date’s fiery red bag. What was Mayer thinking? Click through to see the bizarre photos.
The singer has 5 concerts scheduled in the area in the next ten days, and was greeted by adoring fans after his arrival at the international airport.
John Mayer was seen whispering in his date’s ear as they walked through the airport – but who could his new mystery woman be?
As Radar readers know, Mayer dated pop princess Katy Perry, 32, for five years on and off before she found love with Orlando Bloom, 40.
“They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!” she said at the time.
“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said during an interview with the NYT
. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.
”
Added Mayer about his feelings for Perry: “There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, OK, John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound
.”
Now that Perry’s back together with Bloom, however, is Mayer moving on with a mystery brunette?
