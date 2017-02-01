1 of 11

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Slimmed down John Goodman was spotted grabbing a smoothie this week, but sources say his health is still in serious danger.

The once mammoth former Roseanne star — who weighed in at as much as 400 pounds in 2010 — was down to an incredible 170 pounds while starring in the hit Broadway show, The Front Page last year.

"He looks fantastic," weight loss expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, told Radar at the time. "But the truth is Yo-yo dieting is among the worst therapies imaginable! He's at risk for heart attack, and stroke and at least 60 other illnesses!"

And this isn't the first time he's had such an enormous drop in weight. Over the years, the beefy 6-foot-2 actor's bodyweight has had massive swings from a low of 290 pounds in 1993 to his familiar scale-crushing peak at 400 pounds in 2000.

"He goes from one extreme to the other — he lost the weight way too fast each time," said a pal of the formerly portly actor.

A source revealed the star will starve himself and then pig out on "pizza, chili French fries, eclairs and beer."

"It works because it cuts off the amount of food you can shove down your throat," according to Dr. Fischer. "But this rapid weight loss will wreak havoc with his metabolic system and once the band is removed, he'll have to eat like Audrey Hepburn to avoid putting all the weight back on — and more!"

Each enormous fluctuation of weight actually shortens his lifespan dramatically, according to experts. "All the diseases he put himself in increased risk of when he was obese are still a major threat to him," said Dr. Fischer.