1 of 9

BACKGRID BACKGRID Joe Simpson was caught acting strangely while leaving Warwick in Hollywood, CA Wednesday night — inside his shocking diagnosis.

Is Joe Simpson okay?

The celebrity father seemed to be in a strange mood while leaving Warwick in Hollywood, CA Wednesday night.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Simpson donned what appeared to be a kimono of some sort, paired with black pants and some basketball shoes.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Earlier this year, sources told People that the 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in September 2016 and that he underwent prostate surgery shortly after, which the doctors claim went well.