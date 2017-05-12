1 of 9
Joe Simpson was caught acting strangely while leaving Warwick in Hollywood, CA Wednesday night — inside his shocking diagnosis.
The celebrity father seemed to be in a strange mood while leaving Warwick in Hollywood, CA Wednesday night.
Paparazzi snapped photos of Jessica Simpson's dad acting out and even flipping the bird!
The sighting comes nearly eight months after he was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Simpson donned what appeared to be a kimono of some sort, paired with black pants and some basketball shoes.
At one point it looks like Joe may have even gotten escorted out of the club by a couple of bouncers.
Earlier this year, sources told People that the 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in September 2016 and that he underwent prostate surgery shortly after, which the doctors claim went well.
Earlier this year, sources told People that the 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in September 2016 and that he underwent prostate surgery shortly after, which the doctors claim went well.

"He's feeling great now and is optimistic," a source shared at the time. "He's felt so much love and support from his family and friends."
