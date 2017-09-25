Prison Release: Could Killer Jodi Arias Get Out For Dad’s Funeral?

Jodi Arias
was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of Travis Alexander
. She stabbed him 29 times, slit his throat and shot him in the head. Then lied about it for years, until a jury found her guilty of his first degree murder and the judge slapped her with life behind bars. When her father passed away would the convicted killer
have the opportunity to leave the prison that housed her for two years in order to attend her dad's funeral? RadarOnline.com learned the exclusive answers from the prison and the coroner about her father’s death. Click through the gallery to see the gruesome crime scene photos that led to her conviction and to find out if the murderer will escape from prison for the family funeral.