Prison Release: Could Killer Jodi Arias Get Out For Dad’s Funeral?

Jodi Arias was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murder of Travis Alexander. She stabbed him 29 times, slit his throat and shot him in the head. Then lied about it for years, until a jury found her guilty of his first degree murder and the judge slapped her with life behind bars. When her father passed away would the convicted killer have the opportunity to leave the prison that housed her for two years in order to attend her dad's funeral? RadarOnline.com learned the exclusive answers from the prison and the coroner about her father's death.

A .25-calibur gun bullet was found on top of Alexander's blood in his bathroom. A .25 caliber gun was stolen from Arais' grandparents home during a "robbery" a week before Alexander's murder. Police believed it was actually stolen by Arias and used to shoot Alexander.

As Radar exclusively reported, her father, William Angelo Arias passed away on September 19, 2017 and his body was taken to the Shasta County Coroner's Office. As of Sept. 25 an autopsy had not been performed on his body.

Arizona Department of Corrections policy did not allow for prisoners to travel outside the state for funerals, if their request was granted.

Arias testified for 18 days during her 2013 trial, telling the jury that she abandoned the gun and the knife she used to kill Alexander in the desert. They were never found.

During her sentencing, Arias dropped the bombshell that she remembered killing Alexander . "I do remember the moment when the knife went into Travis' throat and he was conscious," she said before Judge Sherry Stephens sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole.