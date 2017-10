Murder Memoir! Jodi Arias’ Sick Plot To Profit Off Grisly Slaughter Of Ex-Boyfriend

Cold-blooded killerhas secretly penned a prison memoir in a sick plot to profit off the grisly murder of her ex-boyfriend! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive excerpts of Arias’ handwritten letters, which she hoped would cement her status as America’s most notorious femme fatale! “Jodi thought she was going to be famous,” her former cellmate and confidantetold Radar. “She wanted to write the memoir to explain her story — thinking it was going to be a number one bestseller,” Donavan claimed. “But once you start reading it, you find out how warped she really is!” Arias, 37, jotted down her thoughts inside her prison cell, and mailed the pages to Bering to pitch to publishers.