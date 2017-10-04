Murder Memoir! Jodi Arias’ Sick Plot To Profit Off Grisly Slaughter Of Ex-Boyfriend

Jodi Arias has secretly penned a prison memoir in a sick plot to profit off the grisly murder of her ex-boyfriend! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive excerpts of Arias’ handwritten letters, which she hoped would cement her status as America’s most notorious femme fatale! “Jodi thought she was going to be famous,” Donavan Bering told Radar. “She wanted to write the memoir to explain her story — thinking it was going to be a number one bestseller,” Donavan claimed. “But once you start reading it, you find out how warped she really is!” Arias, 37, jotted down her thoughts inside her prison cell, and mailed the pages to Bering to pitch to publishers. Cold-blooded killerhas secretly penned a prison memoir in a sick plot to profit off the grisly murder of her ex-boyfriend! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive excerpts of Arias’ handwritten letters, which she hoped would cement her status as America’s most notorious femme fatale! “Jodi thought she was going to be famous,” her former cellmate and confidantetold Radar. “She wanted to write the memoir to explain her story — thinking it was going to be a number one bestseller,” Donavan claimed. “But once you start reading it, you find out how warped she really is!” Arias, 37, jotted down her thoughts inside her prison cell, and mailed the pages to Bering to pitch to publishers.

In a chapter titled "Brighter Days," Arias confessed her real motive for killing Travis Alexander was her hatred of being rejected, according to Donavan.

She confessed she refused to tell Travis she loved him for “fear that he might not say it back … fear of ridicule, rejection or indifference.”

When Travis dumped her for another woman, Arias savagely attacked the 30-year-old in his Mesa, Ariz., home on June 4, 2008. As Radar previously revealed exclusively, Donovan claims Arias' admitted in a jailhouse confession she had an accomplice who helped her slaughter her former lover. Sickeningly, Arias intended to use the tell-all to shore up her bogus battered-woman defense by describing Travis as a womanizing brute.

“With flagrant incidents with other women and a jealous, possessive tendency to control, why stick around?” Arias wrote, according to Donavan. “I was asked that often by friends. ‘Oh he’s not that bad. He’s actually a great guy,’ I usually said, describing him positively. Things eventually got worse … much worse.”

Jodi's fear of rejection explains why she's such a control freak, behavioral expert Susan Constantine told Radar. "She has a fear of abandonment," she noted. "When you read through it you can see she lives in a place of pain. Her whole existence revolves around what others think of her, and the fear of being rejected by the person that she loves."