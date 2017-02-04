1 of 9
Getty Images
Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara were spotted out as a couple for the first time on Friday. The actors, who met while doing the upcoming biblical movie Mary Magdalene, in which he played Jesus and she portrayed the title character, have been keeping their love on the down low. Click through Radar's gallery to find out more about their odd couple romance.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Phoenix, 42, and Mara, 31, were seen going on an errand together in Los Angeles on Friday.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Mara carried a brown paper bag and smiled lovingly at Phoenix as they strolled together.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Both stars were casually dressed as they walked in the unusually cold L.A. weather on Friday after the rain. Mara wore a wool beanie, a denim shirt, baggy black jogger pants and tennis shoes while Phoenix was bundled up in a plaid scarf, down jacket, and black jeans.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Mara beamed as Phoenix chatted with her during their outing. They first got acquainted while doing the 2013 movie Her together.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The reclusive Gladiator actor, wearing a shaggy beard, surprised onlookers by smiling from ear to ear with Mara by his side.
Getty Images
Getty Images
While shooting their new movie Mary Magdalene, eyewitnesses noticed the co-stars getting close. In fact, they were spotted smoking cigarettes together on the balcony of their hotel room in Italy.
Getty Images
Getty Images
As Radar has reported, a source told Page Six that Phoenix and Mara were "holed up in the desert" together over the Golden Globes weekend.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The two stars, who both are publicity shy, recently shared a secret romantic getaway together, according to Page Six. But now that they're back in L.A., they've decided to let their love go public! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: