1 of 9

Getty Images Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara were spotted out as a couple for the first time on Friday. The actors, who met while doing the upcoming biblical movie Mary Magdalene, in which he played Jesus and she portrayed the title character, andwere spotted out as a couple for the first time on Friday. The actors, who met while doing the upcoming biblical movie Mary Magdalene, in which he playedand she portrayed the title character, have been keeping their love on the down low . Click through Radar's gallery to find out more about their odd couple romance.

Getty Images Getty Images Phoenix, 42, and Mara, 31, were seen going on an errand together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Getty Images Getty Images Mara carried a brown paper bag and smiled lovingly at Phoenix as they strolled together.

Getty Images Getty Images Both stars were casually dressed as they walked in the unusually cold L.A. weather on Friday after the rain. Mara wore a wool beanie, a denim shirt, baggy black jogger pants and tennis shoes while Phoenix was bundled up in a plaid scarf, down jacket, and black jeans.

Getty Images Getty Images Mara beamed as Phoenix chatted with her during their outing. They first got acquainted while doing the 2013 movie Her together.

Getty Images Getty Images While shooting their new movie Mary Magdalene, eyewitnesses noticed the co-stars getting close. In fact, they were spotted smoking cigarettes together on the balcony of their hotel room in Italy.