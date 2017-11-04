Joanna Krupa Shows Off Amazing Body In Ultra Revealing Dress – See The Photos

Joanna Krupa
has an amazing body and she loves to flaunt it! The Real Housewives Of Miami
star made an appearance at a Los Angeles club and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click to learn more.
Krupa, 38, turned heads at Catch LA on Friday night by wearing a sizzling outfit.
The model wore a figure hugging black mini-dress that had fishnet panels showing off her stunning body.
She teamed the dress by wearing her hair loose, with lashings of make-up and sky-high gold high heels.
The model caused a stir this week when she claimed that some women were trying to 'get famous' by speaking out about shamed producer Harvey Weinstein
.
Krupa also defended actor Jeremy Piven
, 52, after he was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this week.
The well-known reality star said: "I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with Weinstein, and they're trying to make a living or they're trying to get famous."
