Joanna Krupa Shows Off Amazing Body In Ultra Revealing Dress – See The Photos thumbnail

SUPER SEXY

Joanna Krupa Shows Off Amazing Body In Ultra Revealing Dress – See The Photos

Reality star flaunts her curves at club appearance.

By
Posted on
Joanna Krupa Shows Off Amazing Body In Ultra Revealing Dress – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 7
Joanna Krupa Shows Off Amazing Body In Ultra Revealing Dress – See The Photos
1 of 7
Joanna Krupa has an amazing body and she loves to flaunt it! The Real Housewives Of Miami star made an appearance at a Los Angeles club and RadarOnline.com has all the details – click to learn more.
Krupa, 38, turned heads at Catch LA on Friday night by wearing a sizzling outfit.
The model wore a figure hugging black mini-dress that had fishnet panels showing off her stunning body.
She teamed the dress by wearing her hair loose, with lashings of make-up and sky-high gold high heels.
The model caused a stir this week when she claimed that some women were trying to 'get famous' by speaking out about shamed producer Harvey Weinstein.
Krupa also defended actor Jeremy Piven, 52, after he was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this week.
The well-known reality star said: "I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with Weinstein, and they're trying to make a living or they're trying to get famous." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments