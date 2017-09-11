Stripping Down! Model Joanna Krupa Goes Nude In Tiger Stripes Amid Legal Battles thumbnail

Wild Beauty

Stripping Down! Model Joanna Krupa Goes Nude In Tiger Stripes Amid Legal Battles

The blonde bombshell left little to the imagination as she posed for cameras.

Model Joanna Krupa was caught looking hot and steamy during a PETA photo shoot in support of wild animals. The blonde bombshell was painted in head-to-toe tiger stripes as she posed for the cameras and held a sing that read: "Ban Wild-Animal Circuses Now."
The shoot took place outside Westmister in London. It was meant to call attention to the issue of wild animals being used for tricks in travelling circuses.

Many organizations have tried to urge the government to introduce the long-overdue legislation banning wild animals in circuses.

Aside from looking sexy and fierce, Krupa, 38, posed nude to support animals' rights. Her face displayed the face of a tiger, while her front was covered in stripes.

As Radar reported, Krupa sued Brandi Glanville, 44, two years ago for claiming the reality star's "p***y smelled" during a nasty November 2013 interview on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

She also recently sued a Miami Swingers Club for exposing her sex life with former hubby Romain Zago.

Do you think she's trying to redeem herself with this PETA shoot? Let us know in the comments below.

