Stripping Down! Model Joanna Krupa Goes Nude In Tiger Stripes Amid Legal Battles

Model Joanna Krupa was caught looking hot and steamy during a PETA photo shoot in support of wild animals. The blonde bombshell was painted in head-to-toe tiger stripes as she posed for the cameras and held a sing that read: "Ban Wild-Animal Circuses Now."

The shoot took place outside Westmister in London. It was meant to call attention to the issue of wild animals being used for tricks in travelling circuses. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Many organizations have tried to urge the government to introduce the long-overdue legislation banning wild animals in circuses. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Aside from looking sexy and fierce, Krupa, 38, posed nude to support animals' rights. Her face displayed the face of a tiger, while her front was covered in stripes. Photo credit: BACKGRID