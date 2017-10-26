Joan Rivers’ Shocking Secret Letters Uncovered Three Years After Death

“Dear Miss Rivers: As you are aware, you and I have never met or I would have called you personally instead of sending this ‘fan letter,’ but I had to tell you how much I have enjoyed your show these past two weeks,”wrote in 1968. “Part of my enjoyment has been selfish, I must admit, for I have always felt that each new woman who succeeds on television only helps the rest of us, but in addition, your interviews have been so interesting and amusing and warm that I am filled with admiration. May your show have the long, successful run it deserves. My best regards to your husband.”