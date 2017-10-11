Most Controversial Duggar Ever? Jill’s Husband Derick Dillard Involved In Racism Scandal

Jill Duggar 's husband Derick Dillard is always at the center of controversy, but his latest scandal might make him the most scandalous Duggar of all time! From remarks on racism to partying, go inside the Counting On star's most-shocking moments.

Dillard tweeted earlier this week, "The US is one of the least racist countries in the world. In unity, let's strive to protect & improve this anomaly in history."

The tweet sparked backlash from followers, as one fired, "Your privilege is showing… racism may not exist in your 'world' but it's real everywhere else." A second commenter responded, "I'm disappointed. Racism might not be obvious to you, for many of us it is learning to navigate racism almost daily." A third wrote, "Wow you really are unaware of what is going on around you."

Michelle Duggar once explained that dancing encourages "sensual" feelings. When Dillard wasn't tweeting this week, he was partying! "Had a blast to hang out with international friends at the international bonfire last night," he captioned a video of a large group of people dancing. Dancing is against the family's strict rules. Matriarchonce explained that dancing encourages "sensual" feelings. His sister-in-law Jessa added that modern day music is "promoting sex, drugs all that type of stuff."

In August, Dillard asked fans to donate to help reach his goal of $6,500 for missionary opportunities. "For the next year, I will be serving through a program at my home church, called the Cross Church School of Ministry," the description for the fundraiser read. "I am so excited about this incredible opportunity for further ministry development, and I would like to invite you to share in this excitement with me." Dillard received backlash from fans, as one commented, "Here we go again with asking people for money. I thought it is Derick's responsibility to provide for their family. Neither one has employment and it's getting ridiculous."

Back in March, fans ripped the couple for asking fans to donate during their time in Central America . "We still need to raise additional support for the rest of our time here on the field," Duggar wrote. "As well as the time we will be home surrounding the birth of our second little boy due in early July."

Jazz Jennings, 16, for being transgender over Twitter. "What an oxymoron," he tweeted of the I Am Jazz star. "A 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid. It's ordained by God." Jennings fired back, "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, Dillard went after fellow TLC star, 16, for being transgender over Twitter. "What an oxymoron," he tweeted of the I Am Jazz star. "A 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid. It's ordained by God." Jennings fired back, "Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different ."