Baby on board? Jessica Simpson seems to be hiding a big secret! The mother of two showed off a tell-tale bump while celebrating her friend’s wedding in Palm Springs, California over the weekend.
The 36-year-old singer turned retail mogul appeared much larger in the middle as she greeted pals at hairstylist Christine Symond’s nuptials on May 13.
Though Simpson normally loves to throw back cocktails, the star shunned alcohol at the event, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
She even rubbed her stomach while chatting with husband Eric Johnson and friends. “She certainly looks at least three months along,” said New York City internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Simpson.
According to sources, former football player Johnson, 37, has been eager for baby #3. “Eric wants another child,” the insider said.
Prepping for baby? The star’s chest appeared bigger than ever in her low-cut dress.
Could a baby save the marriage? Sources claimed that Johnson forced the boozy Simpson to put down the bottle: “Eric had read her the riot act about her drinking and has threatened to leave her if she didn’t quit!”
As Radar previously reported, Johnson was “worried sick” in 2015 over his wife’s boozing and pill popping.
But the couple appeared closer than ever as they put on the PDA during the nuptials.
Simpson is already the mom of daughter Maxwell Drew, 5, and son Ace Knute, 3.
A new baby would be welcome news for the Simpsons, who have been coping with father Joe’s cancer diagnosis.
According to Us Weekly, the dad finished his treatments in mid-March.
Could a baby save their marriage? Sound off in the comments.
