Jessica Simpson Shows Plump Curves & Belly In Skin-Tight Leather Skirt & Heels

Designer and former singer Jessica Simpson
was spotted out and about in New York City, sporting a risqué outfit that showed off her bulging cleavage, belly and toned legs, RadarOnline.com can report.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
The 37-year-old star – who is currently married to football champ Eric Johnson – looked extravagant and sexy in her bright red and blue look.
Simpson's fiery red leather skirt hugged her curvy hips as she strolled the city street. She paired it with a loose sheer blue top and matching heels, and pumped up her look with intricately adorned red sunnies.
The former pop icon rocked silver hoop earrings in true '90s fashion. Sporting a vibrant teal manicure, she clutched a red hot lip handbag as she strutted off for the day.
As Radar previously revealed, Simpson has currently made headlines for her claims that she liked her leading man, 37, chubby rather than fit
.
While it is evident in her most recent outfit that the star is no longer a slave to the gym, she and her hubby are happy with their current, more relaxed figures. "They love living the high life and never want to go back to being diet ad fitness bores ever again," said a source.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
In the mother-of-two's eyes, curvy is healthy and healthy is sexy! Simpson "hates scrawny guys and has instructed Eric to stay just the way he is, and she's got not problem if he keeps gaining some extra pounds," an insider told Radar.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
According to a source, Simpson even admitted that her curves are somewhat to thank for her passionate relationship. "Their sex life has never been hotter," said a pal, "and she's convinced it's because of their extra curves."
Photo credit: INSTAR Images
The star's tummy – which is apparent in these recent photos – even made headlines as rumors sparked that fans thought she was covering up a baby bump
. Regardless, the successful designer looks more confident than ever in her latest NYC outing. What do you think of her new curvy body? Sound off in the comments below.
Photo credit: INSTAR Images