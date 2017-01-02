1 of 7
Jessica Alba and her daughters rang in the new year in Hawaii, but she was caught acting suspicious by hiding her sexy curves at the beach.
The 35-year-old actress arrived in a bright multi-colored robe with her two daughters, Honor, 8, and Haven, 5.
Alba, who was spotted in Hawaii multiple times last year, normally is already stripped down to her bikini by the time she hits the sand, but this time she kept her robe closed as much as possible.
Although her husband Cash Warren, 37, wasn’t hitting the waves with his family, he was spotted earlier this week on the island with them.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Alba and Warren may have been fighting to save their marriage during one of their visits to Hawaii in March.
Do you think Alba and Warren may be expecting again?
