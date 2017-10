Jessa Duggar shocked when she posted disturbing photos of her filthy home. After receiving backlash from sleeping on throw up-stained sheets and letting diapers pile up, the Counting On star turned to social media to defend her home. shocked when she posted disturbing photos of her filthy home. After receiving backlash from sleeping on throw up-stained sheets and letting diapers pile up, the Counting On star turned to social media to defend her home.

Last week, Jessa posted photos of clothes piled up on her bed, a dusty end table, throw-up-stained sheets, a fingerprint-covered mirror and fridge, a pile of dirty diaper, toys all over their floor, a sink of dirty dishes, and an oil and food-stained stove

Followers were quick to slam Duggar over the photos. "I mean, but did it really need to be posted on Instagram? #gross," one user commented, as another wrote, "For as long as it took you to type this you could have had it cleaned up. Come on Jessa, get it together girl. And if you'd rather spend time with the boys than clean, which is acceptable, hire a housekeeper/nanny. It's not like you can't afford it."

Duggar's rant began, " As I was making out my housecleaning to-do list the other day , this thought struck me... we all try to put our best foot forward and are most comfortable posting our 'highlight reel' for people on social media to see. I could've waited 24 hours and posted pics of everything freshly cleaned and looking beautiful. Certainly people would find no fault with that, but many may find fault with themselves. I didn't do that for a reason. Reality."

She continued, "Sometimes you find yourself with an 8-month-old who isn't sleeping through the night, and you don't care that your bed has spit up on it. You're tired. Throw a towel down on it and sleep! Sometimes you don't want to wash the dishes right after supper because your husband is finally home from work, and there's only one golden hour of family time before babies are tucked into bed and hubby has to start in on his college homework... and so you put off dishes until then."

As for the pile of dirty diapers, she explained they were "bagged up and out of the house before the pic of them was even posted." "I know it only takes a few minutes here and there to wipe a mirror or dust a nightstand, and I am making these things priority today ," she wrote.

She ended the rant by explaining that she is continuing to improve her home. "I'm also going to deep clean the bathroom, re-sweep the entire house, pick up the living room, and clean out the fridge," she wrote. " Nothing is going to stop me from accomplishing my to-do list!