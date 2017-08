Tears Of A Clown: See The Late Jerry Lewis’ Secrets And Scandals

2 of 9

Lewis and Martin feuded even though they were one of the most acclaimed comedy teams of all time. Martin played straight man to wacky Lewis in their act which included stage, TV and film in the '40s and '50s. But after the two went their separate ways, Lewis admitted in an interview, they "never talked after that for another 10 or 15 years." They reconciled their friendship after Martin's son, Dean Jr., died tragically in a plane crash and Lewis reached out. The two saw each other a few times before Martin died of emphysema in 1995.

Photo credit: Getty Images