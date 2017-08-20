Tears Of A Clown: See The Late Jerry Lewis’ Secrets And Scandals

Jerry Lewis lived an lived an incredible life before passing away on Sunday , August 20, at age 91. The star made fans around the world laugh, but Lewis' life was much more complicated than his relatable comedy routines. America's beloved clown, who performed with partner Dean Martin before launching a successful solo career, lived life to the fullest, with numerous highs and lows. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more on Lewis' secrets and scandals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lewis and Martin feuded even though they were one of the most acclaimed comedy teams of all time. Martin played straight man to wacky Lewis in their act which included stage, TV and film in the '40s and '50s. But after the two went their separate ways, Lewis admitted in an interview, they "never talked after that for another 10 or 15 years." They reconciled their friendship after Martin's son, Dean Jr., died tragically in a plane crash and Lewis reached out. The two saw each other a few times before Martin died of emphysema in 1995. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lewis had a bitter divorce from Patti Lewis, his first wife from 1944 to 1980. Patti, mother of their six sons, slapped him with legal papers saying the star, "has displayed an open disregard for our marriage, and I am a 'financial puppet' at the mercy of his office, with no money of my own," as PEOPLE reported. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to PEOPLE sources at the time , Lewis' first wife Patti believed he was cheating on her with former stewardess SanDee Pitnick (who became his second wife in 1983). Patti complained that Lewis lived in Las Vegas with Pitnick—and he "lavished gifts of jewelry and luggage on [his] woman friend in Paris, Hawaii, Las Vegas and Florida." Photo credit: Getty Images

Lewis' youngest son, Joe, blasted his famous father in a shocking National ENQUIRER story. Joe charged years ago that Lewis was a cold and uncaring dad who regularly threatened and beat his sons while they were growing up. However, Lewis denied Joe's claims and said he was troubled. In 2009, tragedy struck when Lewis' son Joe, a longtime drug addict, committed suicide at age 45. Photo credit: Getty Images

Lewis and his second wife Pitnick, who survives him, adopted a daughter. Pitnick was a much younger woman--when they wed, Lewis was 57 and she was 32. Photo credit: Getty Images